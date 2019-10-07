Malawi: Tea Company Security Guard Shoots Suspect to Death, Thyolo Community Protest Violently

Smallholder Tea Estate Company (Steco) officials in Thyolo are counting the cost of damage following violent protests on Saturday after a security guard gunned down to death a suspected tree thief.

Villagers around the company last night went amok, damaging property of the company, extensively vandalizing the property in anger.

The suspect was gunned down by the watchmen for allegedly stealing blue gum trees at the company's estate.

Thyolo police spokesperson Amos Tione said law enforcers have managed to bring peace at the company.

"There is peace today after those riots yesterday night," he said.

The violence erupted after the burial ceremony of the suspected thief.