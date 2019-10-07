Angola Attends Meeting On Refugees

Geneva — Angola will take part in the 70th session of the United Nations High Commissioner from 7 to 11 October, at a time when the African country has 161,345 foreigners residing legally , of whom more than 65,000 are refugees and asylum seekers.

Headed by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Tête Antônio, the Angolan delegation to the event includes the Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário.

More than 54 countries are expected to attend the meeting.

The event is expected to produce a statement on the role of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in voluntary repatriation and the importance of creating an enabling environment.