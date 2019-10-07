Malawi: Plane Crash Lands in Nchalo Sugarcane Field

6 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A small single engine plane which belongs to Sugar company, Illovo, crash on Saturday landed in a sugarcane field in Nchalo, Chikhwawa.

No one was injured but the base of the plane has been extensively damaged.

Illovo spokesperson Ireen Phalula said the plane wanted to do some work in the field before it crash-landed two minutes airborne.

"The pilot made an emergency landing which is standard procedure when there is a problem with the plane," she said.

She said the engine lost power soon after take-off.

Phalula said civil aviation authorities were immediately called to investigate the accident.

"The plane was serviced this week and had undergone a number of test runs," she said.

She said Illovo is waiting for the civil aviation accident report.

