Malawi: MEC Meets Lilongwe South Chiefs to Assist in Voter Education

4 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Joshua Mphanda

In preparation for the forthcoming by-election in Lilongwe South Constituency, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has engaged chiefs to assist in disseminating information to voters.

Commissioner Evelyn Mtafu (centre) addressing the chiefs. Commissioner Yahaya Mmadi and Regional Elections Officer for the Central Region Kate Mjojo .

The meeting which took place on Friday at Malingunde Primary school, T/A Masumbankhunda aimed at sensitising chiefs in the area on the electoral process.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Evelyn Mtafu called on the Group Village Headmen to be non partisan in their duty because they serve all people regardless of their political affiliations.

"We actually called this meeting only for the village headmen because we believe they can transmit information better therefore we urge them to be agents of peace and non-partisan in their duty since they serve people with different political affiliations," said Mtafu.

She also urged the chiefs to be exemplary to their subjects in the electoral period and practice tolerance.

The chiefs led by Senior Group Village Headmen Samuel pledged peace and to cooperate with MEC in delivering a credible election.

"We are the only constituency not presented in parliament which is affecting development here and we believe this by-election is not only about filling the gap that exist but it is also about delivering a credible leader who can help develop this area and it all starts with a credible election", said Senior Group Samuel.

As stipulated by law, MEC did not conduct parliamentary elections on 21 May in Lilongwe South Constituency following the death of UTM party aspirant Agnes Penemulungu.

