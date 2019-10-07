Uganda: Museveni Appoints 15 Judges

President Museveni has appointed a total of 15 judges, 12 of whom are to serve on the High Court Bench and three on the Court of Appeal Bench.

The President has since forwarded the 15 names to Parliament for vetting as one of the constitutional requirements before they take oath and commence work officially.

Those appointed to the Court of Appeal include; Irene Mulyagonja, the current Inspector General of Government (IGG) whose term of office as ombudsman expires early next year, Muzamiru Kibeedi Mutangula, a lawyer in private practice and justice Monica Mugenyi Kalegira, the current principal judge of the East African Court of Justice based in Tanzania.

Those appointed to the High Court Bench are; Vincent Emmy Mugabo, the public relations officer of the Judiciary, Immaculate Busingye, Isaac Muwata, Jesse Byaruhanga Rugyema, Isah Serukuma, Susan Abinyo, all registrars in the courts of Judicature.

Others are; Esta Nambayo, the current Chief Registrar, Jane Okuo Kajuga, the spokesperson of the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Boniface Wamala, the personal assistant to the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Philip Odoki, the personal assistant to the Deputy Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo, Victoria Katamba Nakintu Nkwanga and Jeanne Rwakakoko.

The appointment of the 12 High Court judges now brings the total number of judges to 62. Though the approved Parliament structure for High Court judges is 82, meaning, they are less than 20.

Likewise, the appointment of three justices to the Court of Appeal, now brings the total number of justices to the second highest court in the land to 15.