Angola: Foreign Minister Saddened By Death of Politician Diogo Do Amaral

6 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Augusto Sunday expressed deep sadness at the death of the Portuguese politician Diogo Freitas do Amaral, occurred last October 3, due to illness.

In a statement reached Angop Sunday, the Foreign minister considered the death an irreparable loss for Portugal and the world of Luís de Camões language speakers.

To him, with his talent, work and dialogue skills, Diogo Freitas do Amaral managed to overcome the challenges and achieved a brilliant political and academic career that allowed him to gain international recognition.

A man of strong conviction, politician of recognised merit and one of the founders of the post-25 April Portuguese democracy, outstanding Professor Diogo Freitas do Amaral, among others, his enormous and indelible contribution to the struggle for the liberation of Portuguese-speaking African Peoples and the incessant desire to see improved relations of friendship and cooperation between Angola and Portugal for the good of the peoples, reads the statement.

"In this moment of pain and mourning, on behalf of the Angolan people, Government and my own, I present the deepest feelings of grief and solidarity to the Government of Portugal, which is also extended to the bereaved family," he said.

Diogo Freitas do Amaral, who died at the age of 78, was a professor of law and a former minister of Foreign Affairs in Portugal.

Born on July 21, 1941, Freitas do Amaral was one of the founders and first president of the CDS. He was the last survivor of the four party leaders who founded the regime after April 25 (Francisco Sá Carneiro, Mario Soares and Álvaro Cunhal).

