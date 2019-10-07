Malawi: Defiant MEC Launches By-Elections in Lilongwe, Kasungu

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is launching by-elections in Lilongwe and Kasungu on Sunday despite calls from certain quarters of society to halt it.

MEC officials are launching the by-elections for Lilongwe south constituency at Malingunde TDC and Matenje ward in Kasungu north west at Chulu TDC.

Political parties, aspiring candidates, civil society organisations, members of the faith community and traditional leaders are among those attending the launch of the by-elections.

MEC chief elections officer Sam Alufandika said during the launch, commissioners froth pollsters are presenting the electoral calendar that will outline the timelines for activities to be implemented in the run up to the by-elections.

"Stakeholders will also be given an opportunity to ask questions and seek clarifications on issues regarding the conduct of the by-elections," said Alufandika.

This comes at a time when opposition parties and other independent political stakeholders have asked MEC to suspend the holding of the by-elections in view of the credibility loss among the commissioners, including the MEC chair Jane Ansah following the highly contested May 21 elections.