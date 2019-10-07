Zimbabwe: 10 Feared Dead As Buses Collide

6 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo and Michael Magoronga

At least 10 people died on the spot, including both drivers, while several others were injured when two buses - Govasburg and Mandeep Tours - collided head-on just before Kwekwe River along the Gweru-Kwekwe road this morning.

When The Herald crew arrived at the scene around 8:30 am, Gweru and Kwekwe Fire Brigade were using cutters to try and retrieve the bodies of the two drivers trapped on the seats.

Officer Commanding Kwekwe District, Chief Superintendent Conrad Mubaiwa, who was at the scene of the accident, confirmed the disaster.

He said the number of the deaths could rise.

"We have 10 people who died on the spot including the two bus drivers but we are still at the scene.

"We will do a follow up on those who were rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital," he said.

More to follow...

