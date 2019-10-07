Zimbabwe: Mliswa - MDC, Zanu-PF MPs Approach Me to Push for Parly Perks

Outspoken independent MP Temba Mliswa has made sensational claims legislators from both the ruling Zanu PF and opposition MDC parties coax him into making some demands from Parliament.

Mliswa claimed most MPs don't want to come in the open with their demands for allowances and other trinkets because they are scared to lose their political positions and a backlash from their parties.

He was speaking at #TheHubUnconference, the opening platform of Shoko Festival in Harare last week Friday.

His statements come barely a week after some 290 parliamentary vehicles were delivered for the MPs at Croco Motors in Harare.

This is despite massive uproar from the public that the all terrain vehicles that will gobble US$410 million are too expensive.

"If you ask yourself who in parliament makes the most noise, it is me, not because I am good but because I am independent.

"In fact, I actually help the MDC and Zanu PF MPs because they cannot speak out on issues to do with cars, they are afraid but they want those V8 vehicles because they are durable," said Mliswa.

"So they send me to bite and tell me that they will not clap hands after my address because they will be recalled, they are smart."

In July, Mliswa threatened to sue President Emmerson Mnangagwa over failure by Parliament to give MPs their perks which it had promised them. The promised perks include residential stands, a hike in allowances, among other things.

Mliswa was the most vocal in demanding vehicles and diplomatic passports from government with MDC and Zanu PF legislators both hesitant on issues to do with these benefits.

He argued that 4×4 vehicles will make their work much easier as they will be able to access far flung areas in their constituencies.

Parliament then offered all legislators a Vehicle Loan Scheme with a cap of US$35 000 to purchase Ford Ranger all terrain vehicles from Croco Motors.

Government will pay the amount over eight months with MPs paying for the vehicle over the next five years.