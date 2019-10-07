Zimbabwe: Zacc and Zimra Sign MOU to Combat Corruption

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and tax collector the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cement the efforts by the two organisations in the fight against corruption.

The MOU is meant to specially fight tax and duty corruption and to provide a broad base for co-operation between the participants with the intention of combating corruption using their respective whistle blower facilities, life style audits and corruption Risk Assessment systems.

It will also help to unearth tax evasion systems and prosecuting tax evaders, combating illicit trade practices and sanctioning of proceeds of crimes.

"The enhanced Memorandum of Understanding we are signing today is coming up with more provisions, which will see us work together more closely as we seek to share vital information about curbing corruption in our country," Faith Mazani Zimra Commissioner General said Friday.

"Another benefit of the partnership we celebrate today is that Zacc encounters intelligence on tax matters during investigations on corruption and Zimra requires that information for investigations.

"Zimra is also in a position to benefit Zacc by also offering training on how to investigate and appreciate tax matters better. This invaluable training I am sure will help Zacc in dealing with some of their cases."

Mazani added that the partnership with Zacc will also help in corruption management strategies.

"For Zimra, this MoU ultimately supports our drive for zero-tolerance to corruption," she said.

Mazani also said that her organisation has drawn up its Integrity Action Plan and is putting in place an Integrity Committee, which will ensure the implementation of the Zimra plan.

"The integrity committee will be composed of individuals from all the authority's 13 divisions to ensure that there is authority-wide representation and total ownership of the plan," she said.

"The Integrity Committee will also be responsible for Integrity Risk Assessments in all corruption hot spots within the Authority.

"Not only does this exchange of information combat corruption but it also helps increase compliance levels."

