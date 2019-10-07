Uganda: Museveni Congratulates Ugandan Siblings for Winning Regional Talent Show

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira.
7 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has led the country in congratulating siblings Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira who were on Sunday crowned the winners of the inaugural East Africa's Got Talent reality show.

These two, who are children to gospel artiste Juliet Mutesasira, beat five other contestants from East Africa in the grand finale in Nairobi to pocket a cool Sh5 million in prize money.

"My grandchildren have told me about our talented bazukulu (grandchildren) Esther and Ezekiel who have won an East African Talent competition this (Sunday) evening. I am told they are very good singers. I congratulate them," Museveni tweeted.

The other finalists were Rwanda's cultural troupe Intayoberana, who came second, Kenyan child sensation, Janelle Tamara, who was third, Ugandan dance trio DNA, Jehovah Shalom (Uganda) and Spellcast (Kenya).

The competition offers a platform for participants of all ages throughout four East African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda to showcase their talents.

Award-wining Kenyan journalist Jeff Koinange, Ugandan radio host Gaetano Kagwa, Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee and Jamaican-Rwandan deejay and emcee Makeda Mahadeo formed the panel of four judges of the show which was hosted by celebrated Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

More on This
Uganda Wins East Africa's Got Talent
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.