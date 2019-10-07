Uganda: Museveni Congratulates Ugandan Siblings for Winning Regional Talent Show

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has led the country in congratulating siblings Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira who were on Sunday crowned the winners of the inaugural East Africa's Got Talent reality show.

These two, who are children to gospel artiste Juliet Mutesasira, beat five other contestants from East Africa in the grand finale in Nairobi to pocket a cool Sh5 million in prize money.

"My grandchildren have told me about our talented bazukulu (grandchildren) Esther and Ezekiel who have won an East African Talent competition this (Sunday) evening. I am told they are very good singers. I congratulate them," Museveni tweeted.

The other finalists were Rwanda's cultural troupe Intayoberana, who came second, Kenyan child sensation, Janelle Tamara, who was third, Ugandan dance trio DNA, Jehovah Shalom (Uganda) and Spellcast (Kenya).

The competition offers a platform for participants of all ages throughout four East African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda to showcase their talents.

Award-wining Kenyan journalist Jeff Koinange, Ugandan radio host Gaetano Kagwa, Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee and Jamaican-Rwandan deejay and emcee Makeda Mahadeo formed the panel of four judges of the show which was hosted by celebrated Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime.