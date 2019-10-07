Tunisia: Legislative Polls 2019 - Overall Voter Turnout Stands At 41.3 Percent At Home and 16.4 Percent Abroad

Tunis/Tunisia — The voter turnout in the legislative elections reached 41.3% at home and 16.4% abroad, said Sunday, Nabil Baffoun, president of the Independent High Authority for Election (ISIE).

At a press briefing, Baffoun added that the counting of ballots had begun in the polling centres and stations.

Earlier, ISIE member Adel Brinsi reported in a statement to TAP that the turnout in electoral districts abroad was low, considering that this low turnout was due to the general context in the country and the debate on the results of the first round of the presidential election.

He also pointed out that ISIE will examine the various electoral offences (influence of voters, distribution of sums of money,...) observed on social media, specifying that all the minutes drawn up by observers spread over all the constituencies will be presented to ISIE in order to take the necessary measures.