Tunisia: Legislative Election - Turnout Reaches 23.5 Percent At 2:30 PM

6 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Turnout in legislative elections reached 23.5% around 2:30 pm across the country, the Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) told a press briefing at the Convention Centre in Tunis. Turnout in constituencies abroad rose to 12% at about 3:00 pm.

The highest turn out was recorded in the constituency of Tunis 2 (29.93%) and the lowest in Gafsa (13.1%).

In constituencies abroad, the highest rate reached 18.9% in France 1 constituency.

ISIE member Adel Brinsi denied the information relayed on social media, citing forced access to polling stations and gunshots allegedly heard.

"These are just rumours and attempts to disrupt the successful electoral process," he said.

Over 15 thousand candidates, within 1,500 partisan, coalition and independent lists compete for the 217 parliamentary seats.

