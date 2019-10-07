Zimbabwe: Amanda Crowned Miss Bodilicious

6 October 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Sandra Maricho

Harare-based model Amanda Vongai Shoko (pictured) was crowned Miss Bodilicious during a tight contest held at King Solomon's Hotel in Kwekwe recently.

Shoko is a Banking and Finance graduate from the Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus.

Pageant director and spokesperson Alexio "Good Child" Gwenzi told Standard Style that this year's edition was world-class and promised to continue with the same standard in future pageants.

"This year's pageant was well-organised because we scouted for the best models across the country to come up with a national final that was well-represented by ladies from different parts of the country," Gwenzi said.

"Despite the economic hardships in the country, our pageant was well organised and the welfare of girls was catered for by King Solomon Hotel owners, who are the major sponsors."

First princess was Tapiwanashe Size, a 19-year-old student at Kwekwe Polytechnical College, and Ashley Moyo of Bulawayo was second runner-up.

Shoko also scooped the peoples choice award taking home two accolades with pride.

Gwenzi said as a pageant they would like to continue appreciating big girls who were previously denied access to beauty contests due to the requirements which are strict.

"Miss Bodilicious is a pageant which is very flexible in terms of body weight and height and this is what distinguishes us from other pageants," he added.

Gwenzi paid tribute to modelling and beauty pageant guru Mavis Koslek for her continued support and for grooming of the girls.

"Many thanks to Mavis Koslek for her passion and support throughout the journey. Her efforts in grooming the girls are emulated by many," Gwenzi said.

