Zimbabwe: African Safari Delights Tavarwisa

At the beginning of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, veteran striker Allen Tavarwisa, then with Chapungu, never thought he would be playing continental club football in the near future.

He had gotten so used to fighting relegation or at least making sure that Chapungu did not get relegated in his four years at the club.

Things have, however, taken a turn for the better for Tavariswa since joining Chibuku Cup champions Triangle during the mid-season transfer window.

The stocky forward has been a key figure in Tringle's domestic league and CAF Champions League campaigns this season and was on fire last month when he fired a brace for his new club in a 5 - 0 demolition of Rukinzo of Burundi at Barbourfields Stadium.

In fact, his performances for Triangle in the local league have also earned Tavarwisa the August player of month accolade after helping the Lowveld side to three wins and a draw.

The 30-year-old forward shared the award with Chicken Inn's Obrey Chirinda.

Sports Hub caught up with the player, who expressed delight at his CAF Confederation Cup experience, life in Chiredzi and the player of the month award.

"It's a surprise for me to be playing on the Africa safari and I can't describe the feeling. I was used to helping Chapungu stay in the league every year since

I joined them, so this is new to me," the former Dynamos forward said.

"I am glad that we are doing so well on the continental stage and I hope we are going to continue doing well to achieve our targets," he added.

On his day Tavarwisa is easily one of the best strikers on the local scene and exudes skill as well as pace that belie his big frame.

How he manages to do what he does, only he knows.

"I have always had a big body since I was a kid, so I have to do what I have to do with what I have. "Actually I don't even feel like I have a big body, but I use my body to my advantage," he said laughing.

With just five goals in the league this season, Tavarwisa feels that he has not scored as many goals as he would have wanted.

As such, one of his aims includes scoring as many goals as possible this season both on the local scene as well as on the continent.

"Talking of targets, the main one for me is to help Triangle reach the group stages in the CAF Confederation Cup and to help the club finish the season in a very high position or even win the league title if we get the chance," he said.

"And also a striker I know that all good forwards score a lot of goals. It is my aim to be among the leading goalscorers in the league. But most importantly I want my goals to help the club achieve its targets," he said.

The fact that the player of the month accolade came in his first full month with the club is a good omen and points to a player who is currently enjoying his football.

"I am kind of shocked by winning the player of the month because I was not expecting it at all. All I try to do is do my best for the team and I want to thank my teammates for helping me win this.

"I am happy here in Triangle, the people are so warm and the coach Taurayi Mangwiro has been very supportive. He is always encouraging me to keep working hard.

I am looking forward to a lot of success here," he said.

Tavarwisa has also played for Underhill, Monomotapa and Hwange.