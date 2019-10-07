Angola: Polytechnic Education Crucial to Regional Development

6 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Polytechnic education ensures the regional development, reduces inequalities in terms of training and helps disseminate education in the outlying areas, said Friday the State Secretary for Science, Technology and Higher Education of Portugal.

Joao Sobrinho Teixeira called for reforms in higher education, encouraging the creation of polytechnic institutes to value the staff in the key areas for the country's growth.

Sobrinho noted that Portugal has come to show its experience for Angola to follow the path of a system also applied in Europe, and which is crucial to develop the regions.

He added that Angola is currently the second country with the most students in Portugal, surpassed only by Brazil, with a student community of 3,200 in its polytechnic institutions.

In turn, the vice president of the Polytechnic Institute of Bragança, Luís Paes, stressed the importance of polytechnic higher education which, according to him,

will help develop the regions.

