Nigeria: NULGE Commends El-Rufai for Implementing Minimum Wage

Kaduna — The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, for making it possible for local government councils in the state to commence implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Daily Trust gathered that all the 23 local government councils in the state commenced payment of the new national minimum wage after the Joint State/Local Government Fund Allocation meeting chaired by the state commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Jafaru Sani, in accordance with the table approved by the governor.

In a statement issued by the State President of NULGE, Comrade Rayanu Isyaku Turunku, the union described the action of the governor as unprecedented and worthy of emulation by other governors.

He said the governor has not only set a groundbreaking record for being the first to implement the new national minimum wage, but also for doing it in a dignified manner devoid of stress and rancour.

He also appreciated the role played by the state commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Jafaru Sani and the leadership of the State House of Assembly in ensuring the smooth take off of the new national minimum wage for the entire workforce in the state.

Meanwhile the development has attracted reactions from local government workers in the state as many of them stormed the secretariat of the union, along Kigo road, to show their appreciation to governor.

The workers, who were visibly overwhelmed with joy, commended the governor for his exemplary leadership.

Some of the workers, who came from the various local government areas including Zaria and Ikara, confirmed that they have received their new salaries.