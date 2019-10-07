South Africa: English Ref for Springboks V Canada

Cape Town — England's Luke Pearce will referee Tuesday's Rugby World Cup encounter between South Africa and Canada in Kobe.

The 31-year-old will be in charge of his 25th Test and third involving South Africa, with the Springboks boasting a 50% win-record under his watch.

Pearce was in charge when the Boks lost 20-11 to Wales in Cardiff last year and also when they beat Argentina 24-18 in Pretoria this year.

He will be assisted by Australia's Angus Gardner and Ireland's Andrew Brace , with England's Rowan Kitt the television match official (TMO).

Tuesday's match at Kobe Misaki Stadium is scheduled for 12:15 (SA time).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux

Canada

15 Andrew Coe; 14 Jeff Hassler, 13 Conor Trainor, 12 Ciaran Hearn, 11 DTH van der Merwe; 10 Peter Nelson, 9 Phil Mack; 8 Tyler Ardron (captain), 7 Matt Heaton, 6 Lucas Rumball; 5 Kyle Baillie, 4 Evan Olmstead; 3 Jake Ilnicki, 2 Andrew Quattrin, 1 Hubert Buydens

Substitutes: 16 Benoit Piffero, 17 Djustice Sears-Duru, 18 Matt Tierney, 19 Josh Larsen, 20 Michael Sheppard, 21 Jamie Mackenzie, 22 Shane O'Leary, 23 Guiseppe du Toit

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24