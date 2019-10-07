Kenya: More Unsafe Schools Closed Down in the Coast as Crackdown Continues

Officials from the Ministry of Education in the coast region have closed down 147 schools that are not up to required standard.

According to Coast Regional Director of Education, Hassan Duale, in some schools the management ran away while others had untrained teachers.

Among the latest schools to be closed down is Journey of Hope Junior Academy in Nyali constituency.

"Unfortunately, the children have no textbooks and in one classroom there were four classes congested in one room," said Duale.

The 91 pupil at the school were transferred to a nearby public school.

Duale also disclosed that some centres in the area lacked the basic requirements of any learning institution.

"Some classrooms in these schools are being shared with pupils from different classes. Others don't even have books to read," Duale said.

UNSAFE SCHOOLS

Two school owners were arrested in the multi-agency operation.

Duale said the operation will continue until all the unregistered and unsafe schools have been closed down.

The crackdown on unregistered and unsafe schools have come in the wake of the collapsed classroom at Precious Talent Top School in Dagoretti, Nairobi that left eight pupils dead and several others injured.

Pupils at Precious Talent Top School have so far joined other public schools around Dagoretti area.