Ghana: LGBTQ Content Won't Find Place in School Curriculum Under My Watch - Prez Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphatically stated that no student in Ghana will be taught contents that are inappropriate and alien to the Ghanaian culture while he is Head of State.

He said the suggestions that his government was introducing LGBTQ practices into the Ghanaian society through the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education, (CSE) were false.

Addressing the congregation at the St. Cyprian's Anglican Church Sunday in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo clarified the government's position stating, the introduction of Free Senior High School was to widen access to and provide quality education and not to teach Ghanaian children lifestyles that are alien and unacceptable in the country.

President Akufo-Addo told the congregation, "there is only one thing I want to say, I think you people have heard within the past days, some discussions have gone on that I and my government want to teach our children somethings that are inappropriate.

I brought the Free Senior High School to strengthen the country so that our children will all get the opportunity to learn and through education, we will all see the progress we want for this country."

The President continued "I didn't bring it for our children to be taught inappropriate contents. So long as I sit on this big seat as the President of this nation, and as a Christian, it will never happen that I will agree for inappropriate things to be taught in our schools so please keep your cool, whatever they are saying has no truth in it."

Many faith-based organisations in the recent past weeks have raised issues over the government's decision to introduce a new concept dubbed "Comprehensive Sexuality Education", sponsored by UNFPA, to be integrated into the country's basic school curriculum.

This, they (main faith-based organisations) suspect could be a subtle way of teaching Ghanaian children to embrace LGBTQ orientations.

The GES and Ministry of Education have insisted that the policy is not approved and will not be approved until it meets an acceptable standard - Ghanaians culture and practices.

The President's comments, which reaffirms the position of the Ministry of Education, also, states categorically that he will not permit inappropriate content to be taught in Ghanaian schools.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)