Kenya: EACC Lauds Catholic Bishops' Renewed Fight Against Graft

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has welcomed the stand taken by Catholic bishops to ban 'dirty money' in churches and support the fight against corruption.

The EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak Sunday said the statement issued by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) outlining measures to be taken in a six-month national campaign by its faithful in Kenya was a step in the right direction.

The bishops unveiled the nationwide anti-graft push on Saturday during a national prayer day at Subukia Shrine in Nakuru County.

CHURCH DONATIONS

"The commission commends the move by the Catholic bishops calling for proper accountability and transparency in handling of all financial donations to the church," said Mr Mbarak in a statement sent to newsrooms Sunday.

"The decision by the Catholic Church to rally its faithful to strongly support the fight against corruption and ban all donations without proper source is welcomed. It is public knowledge that corruption has reached disturbing levels in the country and culpable individuals are known to channel their ill-gotten wealth to religious organisations, mainly the church," he added.

The EACC said it will continue to partner with willing stakeholders and all like-minded Kenyans in the fight against plundering of public resources that has lamed development in the country and called on citizens to cooperate.

EMULATE CATHOLIC CHURCH

"We call on all other religious organisations to emulate the example set by the Catholic Church in Kenya and join hands in the fight against corruption for the good of our nation," said the EACC boss.

At the Subukia rally, the bishops admitted that corruption has been infiltrating the church with some politicians donating ill-gotten money to the institutions.

They plan to open corruption desks in all Catholic churches in the country to keep a track of all cases reported by the public.

The faithful will also be required to declare their intention to fight corruption at their places of work.

"Politicians will not be allowed to address the congregation inside the church. The same will be restricted outside the church," said KCCB chairman, Bishop Philip Anyolo.

"The church has stopped accepting direct donations from the politicians. Contributions to fundraise for Catholic Church projects will be done via mobile money transfer or by cheques," said the bishops' statement.