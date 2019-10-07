Kenya: Mary Wambui Murder Trial - Joseph Kori Set Testify Against Mistress

A mistress, a car dealer and a husband.

That is the scene at the High Court in Kiambu as the trial of two people accused of killing Mary Wambui is set to start.

Ms Judy Wangui, a former mistress of Joseph Kori is facing murder charges together with Michael Mathenge, a car dealer.

Mr Kori, initially arrested over the death of his wife, was later released and is expected to be a state witness.

Ms Wambui was killed in Ms Wangui's house on January 26, and the postmortem found that she suffered nine killer blows to the head. She was hit using a pressure cooker before being suffocated.

Mr Mathenge, a car-hire services operator, led police to a thicket in Ruiru where Ms Wambui's body was recovered.

Ms Wangui and Mr Mathenge have denied killing Ms Wambui, an offence they allegedly committed on the night of January 26, 2019, at Four Ways Junction Estate on the Kiambu-Nairobi Road.

Justice Christine Meoli had ordered the two to deposit cash bail of Sh2 million each, to secure their release.