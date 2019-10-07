Kenya: Wahome Wins Mwangi Kiunjuri Golf Tournament

Two pars in the last three holes were a big boost for Joseph Wahome as he completed an 18-hole total of 40 stableford points to emerge as the overall winner of the Mwangi Kiunjuri Golf tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 14, Wahome had made a birdie at the second hole, pared three holes thereafter though, it was the pars at the 16th and 17th for 19 points which made all the difference, having posted 21 points at the front nine.

He beat men winner Kamau Kimenju who carded 22 and 17 for a total of 39 points, a score that included 10 pars. Finishing second in the men's section was Kenneth Waruingi on 38 points after beating third placed Paul Gichu on countback.

Margaret Kamau emerged the best lady after posting 39 points, beating Irene Wamoro by two points while Beth Ngugi on 36 was third. The two nines went to John Kilonzo and Anthony Muigai with 22 points each as Machakos Golf Club's Muli Kavita emerged the guest winner with an impressive 39 points.

At Karen Country Club, James Gitoho won the All Saints Cathedral Charity tournament on Friday with an excellent score of 43 points which was triggered by a birdie at the par four-first hole, followed by six pars thereafter, to win by two points from Leonard Matheka while Stanley Kebathi beat Charles Njendu on countback with 40 points for the third prize. The nines went to M. Njonjo and Vianney Rusagara on 20 and 21 points.

During the October Mug played on Saturday at the same venue, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Anthony Murage won the gross title with a score of five over par 77 gross, with Neil Cuthbert firing nett 68 to win the A division mug after beating Maurice Gitari on countback. John Mutakaa on 71 clinched the B division title after beating Habil Olaka on countback and winning the C division was David Tyrrell on 38 points, three better than Omar Osogo. Ndung'u Gathinji emerged the best senior on 40 points and the junior winner was Arman Sheikh with 34 points.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Jackson Maalu carded 42 points to win the overall title in the Muringo Mureithi Memorial Trophy as Hiresh Joshi, Vishal Tank and Michael Kinuthia beat each other on countback with 40 points to finish in third order.

Former lady captain Rachel Ndei continued with her sterling performance as she posted 39 points to lead the ladies where Jannifer Karingu also on 39 points finished second, losing to the handicap 15 Ndei on countback. Sarah Hoare finished in third place with 36 points same as senior men winner Peter Muiruri. Former ladies number one amateur Mary Karano was the top senior lady with 33 points.

From the guests list, Eric Wainaina carded 39 points and Florence Maina was the lady guest on 34 points. The juniors were led by Krish Beiju who posted 36 points.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Thika Sports Club; NextGen golf tournament; Overall Winner- Munge Karoki 39 points, Men Winner - Ian Irungu 39 pts, 2nd Isaac Ndichu 38, Lady Winner- Dr. Tabby Mungai 39,

2nd Caroline Nganga 36, Sponsor Winner- B. K Macharia 38 Pts: Nines: Paul Kamau Waweru 22, Maina Ruo 21, Guest Winner- J. Mathenge 39 pts.

At Kericho- Tea Fields Trophy; Overall Winner - Taimur Malik 149 gross(Afrer play off), 2nd William Odera 149, First Round winner- Geoffrey Karioki 74, Edwin Mutai 75, Second round gross winner- Ebill Omollo 71, Daniel Nduva 74, Nett winners- Felix Maiyo 71, William Ayienda 69, Tej Bachu 72 nett.