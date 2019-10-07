Nigeria: I'm Being Undermined By APC Forces in Abuja - Masari

7 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari has alleged that some Abuja-based Katsina All Progressives Congress (APC) members are using federal government resources to undermine the party and his administration in the state.

Masari, who spoke at a stakeholders' meeting attended by all the 34 local government chairmen and executives of the party in the state, said APC as a party needed total overhaul. The governor said lack of discipline within the party may lead to its extinction.

"The state chapter of the APC and the administration were dragged to court against the party's laid down rules and regulations which stipulate expulsion for anyone who does so. We were dragged up to the Supreme Court twice.

"Federal government money was used to fight us and that is what is being used still to fight us, because we are aware of what is happening. We are here, some of those that lost the primary election in 2015 have not set their feet in Katsina State since.

"We won't allow them to use that as opportunity to cause disruption in our state politically or administratively," he said.

The governor also said the same people colluded with the PDP during his case at the election petition tribunal with a view to upturning his victory.

"These same people went and printed two million membership cards during the party primaries to cause chaos and disruption that will get to the national headquarters of the APC where they will use money to get their way. This is what is happening in APC," he said.

Earlier, the Katsina South zonal chairman of the party, Bala Abubakar, said the party has uncovered how the Abuja-based politicians have become moles and were supporting the opposition party, PDP, to fight the administration.

"We have resolved to expel them from our folds as we can't continue to live with moles. They can be APC members in Abuja but not here in Katsina," he said.

