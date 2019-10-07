Rwanda: Former Amazing Grace Radio Station Boss Arrested

7 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

Greff Schoof, the American proprietor, and director of the defunct Christian Amazing Grace radio station has been arrested for disturbing public order, police have said.

Schoof had convened an illegal gathering outside Amahoro National Stadium on Monday morning, Police Spokesperson John Bosco Kabera said.

"The Police have handed him to Rwanda Investigation Bureau for further investigations," he said.

Schoof had his FM radio station's license revoked by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) in April last year over failure to comply with the regulator's sanctions arising from a controversial sermon that denigrated women.

The show, in which a radio presenter and evangelist Nicolas Niyibikora denigrated women referring to them as evil, was aired on January 29, 2018.

In the lead-up to his arrest, Schoof had invited the media to a news conference at Frontline Bar near the Amahoro National Stadium, which was supposed to take place Monday, October 7, at 10 a.m.

"Pastor Gregg Schoof will have a final press conference to update all about the radio being closed, court cases, and other things," reads part of a circular, which also indicated that each journalist would receive Rwf4,000 for "transport".

However, when the time for the news briefing came, the management of Frontline Bar asked Schoof to present permission from authorities allowing him to hold the gathering, which he failed to provide, Kabera said.

"When he was denied access he chose to convene an illegal gathering in the road, attracting many onlookers, which is unacceptable and punishable under the law," he added.

Contacted for comment, RIB Spokesperson Modest Mbabazi, confirmed they were investigating Schoof in line with the provisions of article 225 of the law determining offenses and penalties in general.

"We have him in custody and investigations are underway," he said.

Sources said Schoof had been arrested along with his son.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Media
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.