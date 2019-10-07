Rwanda: Former Amazing Grace Radio Station Boss Arrested

Greff Schoof, the American proprietor, and director of the defunct Christian Amazing Grace radio station has been arrested for disturbing public order, police have said.

Schoof had convened an illegal gathering outside Amahoro National Stadium on Monday morning, Police Spokesperson John Bosco Kabera said.

"The Police have handed him to Rwanda Investigation Bureau for further investigations," he said.

Schoof had his FM radio station's license revoked by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) in April last year over failure to comply with the regulator's sanctions arising from a controversial sermon that denigrated women.

The show, in which a radio presenter and evangelist Nicolas Niyibikora denigrated women referring to them as evil, was aired on January 29, 2018.

In the lead-up to his arrest, Schoof had invited the media to a news conference at Frontline Bar near the Amahoro National Stadium, which was supposed to take place Monday, October 7, at 10 a.m.

"Pastor Gregg Schoof will have a final press conference to update all about the radio being closed, court cases, and other things," reads part of a circular, which also indicated that each journalist would receive Rwf4,000 for "transport".

However, when the time for the news briefing came, the management of Frontline Bar asked Schoof to present permission from authorities allowing him to hold the gathering, which he failed to provide, Kabera said.

"When he was denied access he chose to convene an illegal gathering in the road, attracting many onlookers, which is unacceptable and punishable under the law," he added.

Contacted for comment, RIB Spokesperson Modest Mbabazi, confirmed they were investigating Schoof in line with the provisions of article 225 of the law determining offenses and penalties in general.

"We have him in custody and investigations are underway," he said.

Sources said Schoof had been arrested along with his son.