Zimbabwe: MDC Demands Dialogue As Economy Drift Towards Total Collapse

7 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The Nelson Chamisa-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to swallow his pride and engage them for dialogue to rescue the economy from total collapse.

MDC has since last year snubbed calls to join the Political Actors Dialogue insisting on a neutral convener among other conditions.

Party deputy spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said political parties should join hands for the sake of the people.

"Fuel prices went up over the weekend, triggering price hikes of basic commodities and further worsening an economic calamity whose roots lie in a legitimacy crisis arising out of the stolen election of July 2018.

"Mr Mnangagwa must disembark from his high horse of arrogance and engage for dialogue with the people's President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa," said Tamborinyoka.

Tamborinyoka however, blamed the ruling party for keeping quiet and ignoring the burning issues.

"This regime continues to bury its head in the sand even as fuel prices increase every week, further straining the lives of ordinary citizens who are surviving on barely US0.30 cents day," he added.

Zimbabwe is going through one of its most challenging phase with prices of basic commodities beyond the reach of the ordinary person.

Workers on the other hand have become restless demanding salaries commensurate with interbank rate with doctors being the latest. Government has refused to give in to their demands further collapsing the already dire health system in the country.

