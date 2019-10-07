Rwanda: Visit Rwanda Wins Destination Award

Rwanda's tourism brand, 'Visit Rwanda' has won a top award for destination excellence in luxury and experiential travel at the 2019 Luxperience Awards in Sydney, Australia.

The Luxperience Travel Trade Exhibition is a luxury Business event that connects the most innovative experiential tourism and premium events specialists in the travel market.

The show is a considerable source market for leisure travel in Australia and Asia Pacific.

According to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Visit Rwanda was presented with the award in the destination category at the opening ceremony of the travel trade show on Monday.

Belise Kariza, the RDB Chief Tourism Officer, said that Rwanda's tourism sector participation at Australia's leading high-end travel show is a very good opportunity to tap into a key market of tourists.

"Australia is currently a key source market for Rwanda and they are high spenders. In terms of visits to trek the endangered mountain gorillas, Australians rank third after tourists from the USA and UK," she noted.

This is the second time Rwanda is showcasing its attractions and opportunities in tourism and hospitality at the show.

This year's show attracted representatives from the Rwandan tourism industry, including tour and travel operators, accommodation establishments and RDB is showcasing tourism offerings to an audience of about 7,000 people.

Visitors to the Rwanda stand are taken on an incredible journey as they discover Rwanda's breath-taking scenery and landscape; eco-adventure tourism like gorilla trekking, nature walks, and birding; the booming hospitality sector; and the advent of world-class conferencing venues.

