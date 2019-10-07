Zimbabwe: Sisters Mobilise Resources for Building Classroom Block

6 October 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Ronald Magweta

Hanya Foundation, which was founded by two Harare sisters -- Mukundi and Waishe Chivandire -- has mobilised resources to build a classroom block at one of the schools affected by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani in March.

The two sisters, known for their environmental awareness campaigns, were in Pfumo village, ward 13 in Chimanimani, recently for the groundbreaking ceremony of the classroom block. They said they could not help, but do something for children who were learning in makeshift structures.

"After seeing where the children were having their lessons, we felt we had to do something for them. Every child has a right to education and that also means the environment should be conducive for learning," said Mukundi.

"The children have gone through a lot of trauma, and to ease their minds we thought of building them classroom blocks."

Dionne Chivandire, the mother of the two, said all the building materials were in place.

"We consulted a local hardware shop to supply us with some of the building materials that are going to be used and we have also consulted locals to help out with the moulding of bricks. Local builders will construct classroom blocks with the help of the community," she said.

"We are very happy that the project has started and we hope and pray to God that we finish before the rains come."

Ward 13 councillor Ronnie Chimbarara expressed gratefulness over the classroom block project and thanked Hanya Foundation for its initiative.

"We are happy about what Hanya Foundation has done for the people of Pfumo village in Chimanimani. There are many who are praying and wishing for what has been done for us," Chimbarara said.

"We pray to God to bless Hanya Foundation so that they continue to do what they have done for us to anyone who will be in need of help. This school is going to help many children in Pfumo village."

The Chivandire sisters are also known for raising cholera awareness and last year Harare City Council responded to their plea to clear a huge pile of rubbish that had accumulated at Kilwinning shopping centre in Hatfield.

