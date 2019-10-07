Zimbabwe: Doctors Pull Out of Health Apex Council

Doctors from government owned hospitals have have pulled out of the Health Apex council citing its failure to represent and negotiate for better working conditions.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) submitted a letter to the Health Services Board this morning demanding another platform to negotiate their grievances.

In an interview with 263Chat, ZHDA Spokesperson, Dr Masimba Ndoro said their employer (government) was failing to meet them halfway as they remain incapacitated.

"All we want is for our salary to be equivalent to the interbank rate. We, therefore, appeal to the employer to look for another platform where they can address our grievances and meet our needs because our salaryies have lost buying power," said Dr Ndoro.

"We have submitted our letter through the reception. We want to work because we committed ourselves to this occupation but we have no choice as we remain incapacitated," added Dr Ndoro.

Health Apex Council represents more than 20 associations in the Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Panel (HSBNP).

In a press statement released yesterday, hospital doctors highlighted that they encounter different challenges that are peculiar to them due to the nature of our work.

Among their reasons for leaving the Health Apex is that HSBNP does not have the capacity to resolve the current ongoing impasse between doctors and government.

Over the weekend, health minister Dr Obadiah Moyo gave doctors an ultimatum for them to report for work today at 8 am or risk disciplinary action.

dr ndoroHealth Services Board (HSB)Ministry of Health and Child CareZimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA)