Angola: Dom Eugênio Dal Corso Highlights Corruption Fight

7 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Emeritus Archbishop of Benguela, Dom Eugênio Dal Corso, stated last Saturday at the Vatican that although poverty still exists, there are improvements in the Angolan society, highlighting the current government's fight against corruption.

Speaking to Lusa (Portuguese media outlet) on the sidelines of his swearing- in ceremony as Cardinal held, officiated by Pope Francis, Archbishop Eugênio Dal Corso acknowledged that, despite the improvements made in the light of the Executive's performance led by President João Lourenço, much work still remains to be done.

To the cardinal, who keeps working as a missionary at Menongue's Diocese (south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province), "there is still a lot of poverty and difficulties, but the country is on a good path. "

Residing in Angola for 33 years, the cardinal admitted that the country's biggest problem is corruption, adding that one of the government's goals is to fight corruption.

Pope Francis invested, at the new St. Peter's Basilica, thirteen new cardinals, including Angolan Archbishop Eugênio Dal Corso.

Dom Eugênio Dal Corso has already held, among others, the positions of Bishop of the Diocesse of Lunda Sul and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cabinda.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Corruption
Southern Africa
Angola
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.