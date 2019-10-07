Angola: Dom Eugênio Dal Corso Highlights Corruption Fight

Luanda — The Emeritus Archbishop of Benguela, Dom Eugênio Dal Corso, stated last Saturday at the Vatican that although poverty still exists, there are improvements in the Angolan society, highlighting the current government's fight against corruption.

Speaking to Lusa (Portuguese media outlet) on the sidelines of his swearing- in ceremony as Cardinal held, officiated by Pope Francis, Archbishop Eugênio Dal Corso acknowledged that, despite the improvements made in the light of the Executive's performance led by President João Lourenço, much work still remains to be done.

To the cardinal, who keeps working as a missionary at Menongue's Diocese (south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province), "there is still a lot of poverty and difficulties, but the country is on a good path. "

Residing in Angola for 33 years, the cardinal admitted that the country's biggest problem is corruption, adding that one of the government's goals is to fight corruption.

Pope Francis invested, at the new St. Peter's Basilica, thirteen new cardinals, including Angolan Archbishop Eugênio Dal Corso.

Dom Eugênio Dal Corso has already held, among others, the positions of Bishop of the Diocesse of Lunda Sul and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cabinda.