Nigeria: Housewife, 2 Others Remanded for Faking Kidnap

7 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A Chief Magistrate court sitting in Ilorin has ordered that a housewife and two others, who allegedly faked their own kidnap, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police arraigned the housewife, Odunayo Olaniyi and Abdulrauf Folorunso and Afolabi Adesina with three counts of self kidnap, false representation and for asking for ransom.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Dasuki adjourned the case until October 10, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Nasir Yusuf, told the court that on September 19, the complainant, Segun, who is also the husband of the Odunayo, reported the case at the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Police Headquarters, Ilorin.

Yusuf said that Segun told police that he received a message from his wife, Odunayo that she had been kidnapped.

He alleged that the defendant also told the complainant that their 10-year-old son, was kidnapped and the abductors were demanding for N500,000.

Yusuf said that during investigation, the police discovered that Odunayo, Folorunso and Adesina, faked the kidnap.

The offemce, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 9, 14, and 12 of the Kwara state Prohibition of Kidnapping Law 2010.

They pleaded not guilty.

