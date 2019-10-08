Rwanda: Rhineland-Palatinate State Minister for Interior Visits RNP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, on Monday, received the State Minister for Interior and Infrastructure from Rhineland-Palatinate, Randolf Stich, at the Rwanda National Police (RNP) General Headquarters in Kacyiru.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy IGP in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda.

Their discussions focused mainly on partnerships in various areas of policing, including fire and rescue operations, and traffic and road safety.

Stich and his delegation were given an overview of RNP's history, its current structure in terms of training, deployments both locally and in international peace support operations, community policing and cooperation, among others.

IGP Munyuza emphasised that cooperation remains an important factor in modern policing to exchange best practices and to be ready and ahead in responding to safety and security needs.

RNP and Rhineland-Palatinate have had partnership in various areas of policing, especially in traffic and road safety, and crime-scene management.

The Police Chief also said that RNP is a people-centred force, adding that "we value much partnership with the citizenry as a force multiplier; we also work with other institutions both locally and cross-border."

RNP also signed about 40 bilateral and multilateral MoUs with other Police institutions and organizations.

Local active community policing partners include over 260, 000 Youth Volunteers in Community Policing, Anti-crime Ambassadors, 170,000 Community Policing Committees (CPCs), over 2000 Anti-clubs in schools, transport associations, media fraternity, artists, faith-based organizations as well as government and private institutions that have signed MoUs with RNP

Hon. Stich, whose docket is in charge of Police in Rhineland-Palatinate, commended Rwanda's "safety and cleanliness"

"We feel safe every time we are here in Rwanda; Kigali is also a clean city. It is also very motivating to see how Rwanda police are organised with many responsibilities to keep everyone safe," Stich said.

He added: "It was very interesting for us to see a good structured and trained police that is responsible for a safer Rwanda. This partnership between Rwanda Police and our Police in Rhineland-Palatinate is good for us all to learn from each other and exchange best practices."