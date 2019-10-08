Uganda Airlines to Launch New Flight Destinations

Uganda Airlines has added two more aircraft to its fleet which will enable it expand its route network in southern and central Africa.

The arrival of the Bombardier CRJ900 aeroplanes from the Canadian manufacturer completes phase one of the revival of the Uganda flag carrier.

"With the arrival of the new aircraft the carrier will cover several other destinations including Kinshasa, Asmara, Hergeisa, Lusaka, Harare, Johannesburg, Djibouti and Addis Ababa," Cornwell Muleya, Uganda Airlines technical advisor said The EastAfrican at Entebbe International airport where the aircraft was received.

The airline had been grounded for almost 20 years and resumed commercial operations on August 28 with flights to Nairobi, Mogadishu, Juba, Arusha, Dar es Salaam and Mombasa.

It later added Bujumbura and plans a maiden flight to Kigali before entering the long haul business after delivery of two Airbus 330-800neo in December 2021.

The two Bombardiers touched down at Entebbe International Airport at about 3:10 pm East African Time ((12:10 GMT).

The airline is being funded by the state and will be weaned off in due cause, market realities of cut-throat competition and industry losses allowing.