Nigeria: Four Gang Leaders 'Terrorising' Rivers Arrested - Army

8 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Taiwo-Hassan Adebayo

Four suspected gang leaders previously wanted for "terrorising" communities in Rivers State have been apprehended following raids of their hideouts by the army, an official said.

The media coordinator for army operations, Aminu Iliyasu, who just left as the spokesperson for Army 6 Division in Port Harcourt, said this on Monday.

He said the operations leading to the arrests were carried out simultaneously and that all the targets were involved in kidnappings.

"Troops on Operation MESA raided the criminal hide-outs of some identified kidnap kingpins in Rivers State," said Mr Iliyasu, a Colonel, in his statement. "The suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising innocent citizens met their waterloo when troops of 29 Battalion simultaneously raided their criminal hideouts in Obio/Akpor, Tai and Gokana LGAs of Rivers State on 2nd October 2019."

He added: "The raid led to the arrest of 4 high profile criminals who have been on the Security Agencies' wanted list. Those arrested include Dumbari Bro from B-Dere, Victor Dokara from K-Dere, Gbaraco Kaviloba from Lewe, and Confidence Friday from Bodo community."

All the four communities where the suspects are reportedly from are parts of Ogoniland in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Residents in the oil-rich state commonly express fears about activities of cultists and gangs, most of them young persons. They sometimes engage in gun battles and kidnap people, including travellers for ransom.

Many of them also engage in violence during elections.

Meanwhile, the four kingpins arrested by the army would "soon" be handed over to the "appropriate security agency for prosecution" after military investigation, said Mr Iliyasu.

Photos of the suspects were shared by the army, but exhibits, which Nigerian security and military agencies usually publicise, were not included.

'Rescue'

Meanwhile, in the North-east, Mr Iliysau said troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole helped three civilians with a lorry of goods escape kidnap planned by Boko Haram terrorists.

"In continuation of the Nigerian Army's drive to clear marauding criminal insurgents and other unscrupulous elements from Operation LAFIYA DOLE and other theatres of operations nationwide, troops of 151 Battalion in conjunction with elements of 21 Special Armoured Brigade's Quick Response Force (QRF) thwarted the kidnap of 3 civilians by the criminal insurgents," said Mr Iliyasu.

He further said, "This rescue operation occurred at about 12:20 pm on 4 October 2019 when the said troops, while acting on information volunteered by some patriotic indigenes, blocked and engaged the criminal insurgents in a fierce fire fight at a crossing point around FIRGI village in BAMA LGA of Borno State, leading to the rescue of the civilians and a Canter truck loaded with grains.

"The criminal insurgents, who succumbed to the superior fire power of the troops, abandoned the hijacked truck and its occupants and fled in disarray into the forest."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.