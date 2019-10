President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2020 budget proposals to the National Assembly today.

He will lay the document before a joint session of the National Assembly, at the House of Representatives Chambers.

The lawmakers had last week increased the total estimated expenditure from N10.002 trillion to N10, 729.4 trillion.

Both chambers had earlier passed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper MTEF/FSP presented by the president.