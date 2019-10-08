Zimbabwe Leads SADC Observer Mission in Mozambique Elections

President Mnangagwa, in his capacity as chairman of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has appointed Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to lead the region's Observer Mission to Mozambique's presidential, provincial and legislative elections.

The team is already in Mozambique for the elections that will be held next Tuesday and Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri will be deputised by Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo.

"The Republic of Zimbabwe, as Sadc Chair on the Organ of Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation will lead the Sadc Elections Observer Mission to the presidential, provincial and legislative elections to be held on October 15, 2019 in Mozambique.

"As mandated by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of the Sadc Organ of Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs will lead the SEOM to the Republic of Mozambique from the period running from 2-22 October, 2019," said Mr Shepherd Gwenzi, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

He added that the team would ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner.

"The core mandate of the SEOM shall be to determine the adherence of the Republic of Mozambique to democratic values envisaged in the Sadc Treaty, the Sadc Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation and the revised provisions of the revised Sadc principles and guidelines governing Democratic elections," he said.

"Honourable Muchinguri-Kashiri will work closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and credible manner and in accordance with the domestic and Sadc relevant statutes.

"Elections would be based on a three-phase approach, the pre-elections phase, the elections phase and the post-elections phase."

Mr Gwenzi said Mozambique had been deemed ready for the polls by the Sadc Electoral Advisory Council Goodwill Mission.

The SEOM was officially launched in Mozambique yesterday.