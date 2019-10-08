Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Completes Harare DCCs Vetting

Zanu-PF yesterday completed the vetting of over 400 applications from all Harare's six zones who submitted their curricula vitae to be considered as candidates for different posts in the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) for Harare.

All card-carrying Zanu-PF members in Harare were eligible to vote for members of the proposed District Coordinating Committees.

Speaking after the vetting process at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, the party's national Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda confirmed that the exercise was complete, but could not give the number of people that had been approved.

"The response from participants was very overwhelming because of the democratic process which we have introduced.

"We got an average of 70 applicants per zone. In some instances, we got more than 80 applicants. We had a scenario where by 83 candidates were jostling for one post, this shows the level of interest by the people,

"Only 16 members will contest for each available post.

"Other members failed to make the grade because they are not up to date with their monthly subscriptions as required by the constitution.

"Others could not prove whether they are card holders or not. We are still looking into some of the applicants with dubious backgrounds. We got information that some of them were sent by G40 cabal leaders living in South Africa. So we are on guard to ensure that the party is not infiltrated," said Cde Matemadanda.

He said that they were finalising the list of names and had started printing ballots and registers.

"We thought that the process was going to take a long time, but we are almost half way through and we are confident that we will meet Monday's deadline," said Cde Matemadanda.

The taskforce headed by the party's national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was given up to October 13 to have completed the setting of the DCC in Harare.

He commended the efforts made by the eight provincial chairpersons deployed in Harare to work on the issue.

"The chairpersons did their work as expected and they will remain here until the whole process is finalised," he added.

Cde Matemadanda, said the exercise will be taken to other provinces once the process in Harare is complete.

The Harare provincial structures were dissolved by the Politburo after reports of factionalism and divisions rocked the restructuring process.