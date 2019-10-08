Zimbabwe: President Off to Uganda

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa leaves for Uganda today for that country's 57th Independence Day celebrations slated for Sinkoro District, about 211 kilometres from the capital, Kampala, tomorrow.

He was invited by his Ugandan counterpart President Yoweri Museveni to attend the celebrations as a special guest.

The celebrations will be held under the theme: "Consolidation of National Unity, Security, Freedom and Prosperity."

Uganda gained independence from Britain on October 9, 1962.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba, who is also the Presidential spokesperson, confirmed the invitation.

"The President was invited to Uganda as a special guest to the country on their National Day," said Mr Charamba.

Last Tuesday, Ugandan Minister of Presidency Esther Mbayo said Presidents Museveni and Mnangagwa will use the time to discuss areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"President of Uganda, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be the chief guest and he has invited another special guest, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, the President of Zimbabwe to grace the occasion," she said.

President Museveni visited Zimbabwe in April this year to officially open the 60th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

In his address, President Museveni described Ugandans and Zimbabweans as one people, saluting the latter for remaining in charge of their country 39 years after attaining independence, despite economic setbacks.

Cde Museveni exhibited deep knowledge of the country's history and revealed how he worked with Zanu-PF and former ZAPU cadres, alongside other revolutionary movements in the Southern African region to intensify liberation war efforts against colonialism.