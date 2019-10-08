Zimbabwe: We'll Not Raid Forex Accounts - Reserve Bank

8 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it has no plans to tamper with depositors' foreign currency accounts.

RBZ Deputy Governor Dr Kupukile Mlambo told our Bulawayo Bureau yesterday that reports on alleged such plans were coming from criminal elements using the anonymity of social media to cause alarm, fear and despondency in the banking sector.

"The RBZ would like to notify Zimbabweans and the banking community in general that there is no such pronouncement or such plans to raid any nostro accounts by the central bank, or the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

"Those that have crafted these fake media reports are making use of and quoting an old exchange control order from June 2019, and doing so out of context," he said.

Dr Mlambo urged Zimbabweans to rely on official channels of communication in the conventional media and on the central bank's official communication platforms such as the website and its official social media pages.

"We have already issued statements on our Twitter page to notify Zimbabweans of the scam," he said.

Scores of Zimbabweans active on micro blogging site Twitter flooded the RBZ with questions on the veracity of the messages.

"The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe would like to dismiss the social media reports suggesting that nostro accounts will be raided by the RBZ and Ministry of Finance & Economic Development.

"This assertion should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. There hasn't been any change in the operation of nostro accounts," reads the RBZ statement on Twitter.

Social media reports that circulated over the weekend advised Zimbabweans to clear their nostro accounts as soon as possible as the central bank was planning to clear all nostro accounts and convert them into Zimbabwe dollars at the interbank rate.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Banking
Currencies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.