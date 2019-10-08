South Africa: As Ramaphosa Gains Momentum, Magashule Is Forced to Bat for Both Sides

analysis

On Sunday night, 6 October, Magashule gave a speech in which he said that everyone in the ANC should protect Ramaphosa and that he himself would defend the president. Now, that was... strange.

Since the strange result of the ANC's Nasrec conference, which resulted in now President Cyril Ramaphosa becoming the leader of the party while Ace Magashule became the secretary-general, there has been an almost unanimous view that they are leading different factions pulling in opposite directions.

Considering the context of the statements, and the recent history between the two, these comments may well be indicative of changes to come.

The evidence suggesting that Ramaphosa and Magashule are at odds with one another is close to overwhelming.

Magashule has attacked former tourism minister Derek Hanekom, claimed that the ANC wants to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank, and forced through the appointments of Mosebenzi Zwane and Faith Muthambi to important positions in Parliament.

Ramaphosa says he is trying to reform government and has removed from Cabinet people that...