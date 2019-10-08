South Africa: All's Not Well As Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Runs Out of Basic Equipment

7 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chelsey Moubray

The Gauteng Department of Health attributes the backlog of patients requiring medical treatment to a higher volume of emergency incidents, but when a major hospital runs out of supplies, all fingers point to poor procurement management.

Management of goods and services in the Gauteng public health sector came into question in September 2019 when Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital was forced to cancel eight non-emergency surgeries due to a lack of basic medical equipment.

The equipment, termed medical consumables, included suction catheters, oropharyngeal airways, laryngeal masks, arterial line transducers, suture dressings and the correct-sized gloves.

Because this equipment was not available, on 19 September 2019, eight patients were informed that their elective surgeries -- scheduled for that day -- would not go ahead.

In the aftermath of the incident, the hospital has assured the public that it has implemented a number of measures aimed at "mitigating its procurement challenges", including the appointment of a new supervisor, the establishment of a multidisciplinary team tasked with stock management and a more sophisticated supply chain system.

Gladys Bogoshi, CEO of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, cited "inefficiencies in stock management and partial or non-delivery of stock by companies" as reasons for the shortage...

