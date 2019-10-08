Kenya: 'I'm at Gor Mahia to Stay!' Assures Polack

8 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Steven Polack has dismissed claims that he has left his job as head coach of record Kenya Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia coach.

Polack left the country on Monday evening for Finland with his family amid speculation that he would follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Hassan Oktay who pulled a similar move before resigning from his post a few days later.

However Polack, born in England but also holds Finnish citizenship, said he will be on a short holiday in his second home during the international break before jetting back to Kenya on Sunday.

"I am a very honest person and I will adhere to the two years contract I signed with Gor Mahia in August. Why should I leave yet the club is now doing well on the pitch and on top of the table?" posed Polack in an interview with Nation Sport.

He said the media reports about his exit were misleading insisting he is not the type who don't honour their contracts.

"A friend of mine called from Ghana to confirm if the rumours (that I had left Gor Mahia) were true but I told him I'm just away on a one week holiday and will be resuming my duties fully on Monday," he added.

On salary payment, Polack absolved the club from blame saying he has no issues which can warrant him to leave.

"I'm okay and have no issues," he assured.

Gor Mahia is in deep financial crisis following the exit of SportPesa as shirt sponsors that has seen their players go for two months without salary.

