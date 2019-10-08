Botswana/Zambia: Botswana Lie in Wait for Zambia

Francistown — Botswana senior women national football team will have to defeat Zambia by more than one goal in order to proceed to the fourth round of the Olympic qualifiers.

The duo meets in a return leg slated for Francistown this evening. In their recent encounter in Zambia, Botswana lost by a narrow margin of 0-1.

Zambia's Spanish-based, Barbara Banda, Mary Mwakapila, Rachel Nachula and Grace Chanda combination would once again give Botswana a torrid. The absence of captain Bonang 'Bebeto' Otlhagile who is on suspension will certainly have impact on Botswana.

Nonetheless, Botswana has prolific players in the likes of Refilwe Tholakelo, Veronica Mogotsi, and Lesego Radiakanyo who are capable of turning the tables. The evergreen goalkeeper, Sedilame Bosija would have to be on top form.

Botswana coach, Gaolethoo Nkutlwisang, said they would rectify their mistakes and take home ground advantage. She said Francistown stadium was good for international and regional games.

"All eyes would be in all the players. I have faith on my side, we are not intimidated by the fact that some of the Zambian players ply their trade internationally. My girls are fit, committed and ready."

Nkutlwisang further stated that they had identified their opponent's loopholes and intended to capitalize on them.

"I am confident that we will hold them even though they are strong in terms of body structure and speed," she added.

She appealed to Batswana to come in large numbers and support the girls as well as to daunt Zambia.

Zambia's women football has been and performed impressively at the 2019 COSAFA regional championships.

