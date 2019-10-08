Angola: Rain Causes Blackout in Some Areas of Luanda

Luanda — Luanda's neighborhoods namely municipalities of Belas, Viana, Cacuaco and Talatona, were deprived of electricity supply at dawn (Monday), as a result of the rain that hit some areas of the Angolan capital.

Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) spokesman Pedro Pinto Bila told Angop that some lines on the medium-voltage grid have fallen causing a black out.

The neighborhoods of Ecocampo, Paraíso and 500 Casas (Cacuaco) Zona verde (Belas), Ngola Kiluange (Luanda), Filda (Cazenga), Vila Estoril (Kilamba Kiaxi), Kikuxi and Industrial zone (Viana) were affected.

In the municipality of Talatona the areas of Benfica, Jardim do Édem and Kifica neighborhood faced also a black out.

The ENDE spokesman said the company's teams are working to replace services as soon as possible.