Nigeria: Buhari Presents Nigeria's 2020 Budget to National Assembly

8 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

All is set for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the year 2020 appropriation bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.

This will be the first time the new leaders of the two chambers of the National Assembly, Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, will host the president in the parliament.

Messrs Lawan and Gbajabiamila were, in June, elected Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

According to finance minister Zainab Ahmed, the federal government will propose to the National Assembly about N9.79 trillion as total expenditure in the 2020 budget.

The amount represents an increase of 9.75 per cent over N8.916 trillion budgeted for 2019.

Unlike the previous year where the president was interrupted intermittently by lawmakers with jeers and cheers, he will most likely have a warm reception by the lawmakers.

Follow PREMIUM TIMES for live updates on happenings at the National Assembly during the budget presentation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.