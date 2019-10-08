Nigeria: Buhari Presents Nigeria's 2020 Budget to National Assembly

All is set for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the year 2020 appropriation bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.

This will be the first time the new leaders of the two chambers of the National Assembly, Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, will host the president in the parliament.

Messrs Lawan and Gbajabiamila were, in June, elected Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

According to finance minister Zainab Ahmed, the federal government will propose to the National Assembly about N9.79 trillion as total expenditure in the 2020 budget.

The amount represents an increase of 9.75 per cent over N8.916 trillion budgeted for 2019.

Unlike the previous year where the president was interrupted intermittently by lawmakers with jeers and cheers, he will most likely have a warm reception by the lawmakers.

