Nigeria: Govt Reiterates Commitment to Security, Quality Education

8 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, on Monday, pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to provide security and quality education for youths in the country.

Mr. Odutayo Oluseyi, the Assistant Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the minister spoke during a courtesy visit by the executive members of the National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education (NANCE).

Dingyadi said the provision of security and quality education would engender a peaceful environment particularly at the Colleges of Education.

He attributed the zeal to learn and the peace in the Colleges of Education across the country to a good leadership approach in the institutions.

According to him, teacher education is significant because teachers produce all classes of professions in the country.

He pledged to honour the invitation extended to him by the association on its forthcoming seminar.

In his remark, Mr. Mahmud Abubakar, the President of the NANCE, congratulated the minister on his appointment.

He expressed optimism that the minister would be of help to students of Colleges of Education in the area of security.

Abubakar said the Nigeria Colleges of Education was the most progressive of all institutions in the country.

According to him, there are 157 colleges of Education nationwide mainly in rural areas that require security going by the current security challenges in the country.

