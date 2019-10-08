Uganda: Government Hospitals Fail to Account for Shs1.7b

7 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Lilian Namagembe

The State House Health Monitoring Unit (HMU) has named seven health facilities which failed to account for money totaling to Shs1,714, 440, 087 in the 2018/2019 Financial Year.

HMU works to ensure full accountability of medicines and quality health service delivery in the country by ensuring that health workers and key stakeholders are transparent and accountable.

The health facilities include Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, Itojo Hospital and Abim Hospital.

The audit queries range from unaccounted for funds and suspicious accountabilities of missing vouchers and flouting procurement procedures.

Dr Jackson Ojera Abusu, the director of HMU, said the nature of their work is that they respond only to complaints and whistleblowing within the facilities themselves before each of the health facilities is given time to respond.

"Its usually supposed to be two weeks [for them to respond] but sometimes they are given more than that. Very soon we are taking action and their fate will depend on whether their explanation is the truth or not," Dr Abusu said on Thursday.

The findings were unveiled during the 25th Joint Sector Review Mission and 11th National Health Assembly.

Dr Alfred Ogwang, the director of Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, said he was not aware of the unaccounted for funds except those that they did not utilise.

"What I am aware of is failure to utilise money for salaries because people [health workers] don't want to come to Moroto. For example, we are supposed to pay a consultant," Dr Ogwang said.

Dr Richard Bakamuturak, the Ntungamo District Health Officer and an official at Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council is also alleged to have failed to account for some money.

Ms Angelah Ilakut, the acting registrar of the Nurses and Midwives Council, refused to comment on the matter saying she is just holding the position in an acting capacity.

"You are asking a wrong person. Those people who were there are the ones who could have mismanaged the funds. The right person to ask is already interdicted," Ms Ilakut said.

Exercise

In the same period, HMU had a coverage of 36 districts including Luweero, Soroti, Mubende, Abim, Arua, Yumbe, Nebbi, Zombo, Maracha, Koboko, Amudat, Jinja , Kayunga, Luwero, Kabarole, and Kyenjojo.

Other districts included: Kyegegwa, Kamwenge, Kibaale, Hoima, Masaka, Iganga, Isingiro, Bukedea, Omoro, Gulu, Mbale, Sheema, Lira, Amudat, Buikwe, Namisindwa, Mityana, Wakiso and Paliisa

A total of 64 health facilities were monitored in the same period of time.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.