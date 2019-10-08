Tanzania's Former Spy Chief Mwang'onda Has Died

Dar es Salaam — Former director general of Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services Apson Mwang'onda has died at the age of 75.

Family sources say Mr Mwang'onda was battling cancer and was admitted in Muhimbili National Hospital, in Dar es Salaam before he was transfered to South Africa where circumbed to the illness today October 7.

The remains of the former TISS director general is expected to arrive in the country between Wednesday and Thursday.

Mwang'onda served at the helm of the intelligence body during the third phase government between 1995 and 2005 when he was replaced by Othman Rashid.