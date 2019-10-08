Malawi Netball Star Mwawi Extends Australian's Vixen Stay

Malawi netball export towering shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has signed a new contract extension with Australian giants Melboure Vixen .

The Malawian shooter has proved to be a key member of Australian top-flight league giants over the past three years but was sidelined due to injury in the just ended season.

However, the club has placed faith that the Malawi Queens star will still be instrumental figure in their 2020 campaign.

"I am so happy to have signed the new contract," Kumwenda said.

In a post on her Facebook page, she stated: "I always wanted to play for Vixens. So, this is a dream come true."

She paid tribute to the club players and staff who she said have helped her "in difficult year, but together we worked hard and now I am happy to get back on court."