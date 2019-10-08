Zimbabwe: Fuz Donate to Idai Victims

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society donated an assortment of goods to families affected by Cyclone Idai early this year in Chirumhanzu District.

FUZ administrator Vaidah Makotsa said local and foreign-based players, who were represented by the union's president Desmond Maringwa, provided the resources.

Makotsa said they decided to help the affected communities as they were part of the football fraternity either as players or as supporters.

"The players, who include both local and foreign-based players, mobilised resources and purchased items which include an assortment of foodstuffs, sanitary ware and cutlery.

"The players, through FUZ, were moved by the tragedy that befell the country and it was only befitting that the players participate through this donation," she said.

Many families were left homeless when their homesteads were destroyed by heavy rains accompanied by violent winds.

ZRCS head of communications, Stambuli Kim, said they were grateful to the footballers.

"Due to our community presence, we were the first responders when Cyclone Idai hit the country.

"Our thrust, with regards to disaster preparedness and emergency response, is to assist the affected communities.

"We are very grateful that the football fraternity, through FUZ, partnered with the Red Cross in giving emergency relief materials to the affected families," said Stambuli.